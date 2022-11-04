On Friday, Anil Baluni, BJP MP from Uttarakhand was seen celebrating Egas festival at his residence in Delhi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and others also joined in the celebrations. The Egas festival is celebrated 11 days after the festival of Diwali. Diwali 2022: People Light Earthen Lamps, Burst Crackers in Ranchi As They Celebrate Deepavali (See Pics).

Anil Baluni Celebrates Egas Festival at His Residence

