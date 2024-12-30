In preparation for New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced new restrictions for commuters at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. As per the guidelines issued on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the exit from Rajiv Chowk will be closed from 9 PM on December 31, 2024, to ensure public safety and manage crowd control. However, passengers will still be allowed to enter the station until the last train departs. Additionally, starting at 8 PM, QR tickets for Rajiv Chowk as a destination will not be issued via the DMRC mobile app. Metro services across the rest of the network will continue to operate as scheduled. Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with the authorities to avoid any inconvenience. New Year 2025 Celebrations: Delhi Police Roll Out Extensive Security Measures, Deploy Quick Reaction Teams Across City.

DMRC's New Year's Eve Restrictions:

NEW YEAR EVE UPDATE As advised by the police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2024), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2024

