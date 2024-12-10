A high-speed bike crash near the Moolchand Flyover in Delhi's Defence Colony left two riders injured in the early hours of Tuesday, December 10. The victims, identified as Shivam and Govind, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police investigations revealed that both were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. A disturbing video surfaced showing the aftermath, with the body of an injured person bleeding out on the road. The Defence Colony Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident. Delhi Road Accident: 3 Killed, Another Seriously Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Bus in Vasant Kunj Area.

Bike Collides With Pole in Defence Colony, 2 Injured

Road #accident happened in #Delhi Defence Colony, bike collided with pole near Moolchand flyover Two bike riders got injured, both were admitted to hospital, both were identified as Shivam and Govind, both were drunk, police registered a case and started investigation pic.twitter.com/TaiLmkrtG2 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 10, 2024

