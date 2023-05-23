In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a Gujarat couple and their friend were duped of USD 15000 by a travel agent at the Delhi airport. Officials of the Delhi police said that the travel agent fled with their cash and passports on the pretext of providing them with a travel package to Australia via Indonesia. A case has been registered under section 420 of IPC at the IGI police station and an investigation is underway. Chaos at Delhi Airport: Overcrowding Reported at IGI Airport Again, Passengers Complain About Long Waiting Hours for Immigration, Security Check (See Pics and Video).

Travel agent dupes Gujarat couple in Delhi

