Today, the Haryana government is set to release more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamunanagar. This comes a day after the Delhi government issued a flood warning amid heavy rain. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also held an emergency meeting with concerned officials regarding this on Monday. Post the meet, Kejriwal told the media that flood-like situation is unlikely in the national capital, however, the state government is prepared if it occurs. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes National Capital; CM Arvind Kejriwal Declares Holiday For Schools.

Arvind Kejriwal on Flood Situation in Delhi

#WATCH | CM Arvind Kejriwal says flood-like situation unlikely in Delhi, government prepared. pic.twitter.com/T5bFdjLQD8 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

As per CWC, Yamuna river is flowing at 203.58 meters in Delhi. It is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high; flood-like situation unlikely. If Yamuna crosses the 206 mtr… pic.twitter.com/8paS5xrVI6 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

