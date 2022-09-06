The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday took to social media to inform citizens about the traffic advisory and diversions in view of the Central Vista Avenue inauguration under the Amrit Mahotsav. The Central Vista Avenue will be inaugurated on Thursday, September 8. The Delhi Police said that the traffic police has made special arrangements for the convenience of the public as there will be huge participation, especially by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event.

Check Tweet:

The inauguration of Central Vista under #AmritMahotsav on Sept 08, 2022 shall witness huge participation particularly by children who would enjoy and witness the grand event.#DelhiTrafficPolice has made special arrangements for the convenience of public.#DelhiTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/0DhpHpBFnP — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 6, 2022

