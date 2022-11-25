The Delhi traffic police said that traffic in South Delhi may be affected during the weekend owing to an event of Radha Swami Satsang Beas to be held from 4am to 6pm on Saturday, officials said on Thursday, adding around three lakh people are expected to participate in the religious meet. The entry to the complex is from Bhati mines for all the devotees. Police said there will be separate entries for different categories of vehicles. Parking arrangements have been made inside the complex. Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of Christ the King Feast Procession in National Capital; Check Details Here

In view of Radha Swami Satsang Beas, from 25.11.2022 to 27.11.2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city. Citizens are advised to plan their commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/ElyK5WVkia — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 24, 2022

