The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported zero visibility at several major airports across the country due to dense fog. The affected airports include Palam, Safdarjung, Amritsar, Agra, Hindon, Chandigarh, and Gwalior. The reduced visibility has caused significant disruptions to air traffic, with delays and diversions expected at these locations. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airports. This weather condition has intensified the ongoing cold wave in the region, with temperatures dipping further. Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Reduces Visibility, Causes Train Delays and Intensifies Cold Wave (Watch Videos).

Dense Fog Reduces Visibility To Zero Near Multiple Airports in Delhi

