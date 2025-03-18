Recently, the Gujarat High Court rejected a man's plea against dismissal of his application for rejection of suit filed by a bank to recover a loan taken by his deceased father. In his plea, the man claimed that he was not liable to pay his father's bank loan as debt is not heritable property under Muslim Law. However, the Gujarat High Court said that the contentions made by the son would require a "detailed inquiry during the course of trial" of the recovery suit. As per the details of the case, the man had challenged a November 27, 2024, order passed by the 4th additional senior civil judge Surat that dismissed his application under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC seeking rejection of a suit for recovery of debt against the borrower. It is learned that the petitioner was impleaded as defendant no 2 in the said suit, in the capacity of legal heir of the borrower being his son. He was also joined in the capacity of proprietor of M/s SK Textiles. Gujarat Govt Increases Budget for Widowed Women, Allocates Rs 3,015 Crore for 2025-26.

Man's Contention Would Require a 'Detailed Inquiry During the Course of Trial' of the Recovery Suit

