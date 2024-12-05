Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, expressed joy and said she is happy after her husband took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, December 5. After the oath ceremony, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I am happy. Devendra ji has taken oath as CM for the third time today. He has served the people and will continue to do so in future too." Amruta Fadnavis said several schemes for women, like 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' are in place and should be added in the coming days. Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony

