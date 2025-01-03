A massive trailer lost control and rammed into several stationary vehicles at the Dharavi-Mahim junction in Maharashtra, causing significant damage but no reported casualties. According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred early in the morning when the trailer veered off its path and collided with five vehicles parked along the roadside, with some vehicles plunging into a nearby (drain). Local authorities rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of commuters. Traffic disruptions were reported in the vicinity as the wreckage was cleared. Mumbai: Dharavi’s Upper-Floor Residents Included in Slum Rehabilitation Authority Scheme.

Trailer Rams Into Stationary Vehicles, Some Plunge Into Drain

Five vehicles damaged as trailer crashes into stationary vehicles near #Mumbai At large trailer lost control and crashed into several parked vehicles at the #Dharavi-Mahim junction in #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/MCrFsmcoku — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 3, 2025

