Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis incorporated Mirza Ghalib's shayari to counter Maha Vikas Aghadi's EVM claim during the state assembly's winter session. "Ghalib taa-umr ye bhool karta raha, dhool chehre par thi aur aaina saaf karta raha," Devendra Fadnavis said the vidhan bhavan. He said that after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, we counter fake narrative with "Straight narrative". The opposition is demanding an end to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the return of Ballot paper in elections. Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis: In Rare Bonhomie, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Calls on Maharashtra CM in Nagpur for First Time After Poll Debacle (Watch Video).

Devendra Fadnavis' Shayari Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)