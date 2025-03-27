A bizarre incident in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony saw a woman locking herself in a cupboard for two hours after a cow and a bull stormed into her bedroom. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when Sapna Sahu was alone at home. The bull even climbed onto the bed, leaving her terrified. Despite neighbors’ efforts—bursting firecrackers, throwing water, and using sticks—the animals refused to leave. Finally, a pet dog’s aggressive barking scared them away. Sapna was rescued and later treated for shock. The shocking incident highlights Faridabad’s growing stray animal menace. Locals are demanding stricter measures to control cattle roaming freely in residential areas. Bull Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Elderly Man Dies After Being Trampled by Fighting Stray Cattle at Market in UP’s Rajapur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bull in the Bedroom

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)