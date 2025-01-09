In a hilarious twist to an otherwise alarming scam, a woman managed to outwit a fraudster attempting to dupe her with a "digital arrest" scam. The scammer, posing as a cyber crime officer, threatened to arrest her over alleged objectionable content on her phone and played siren sounds to add authenticity. However, when he claimed he was coming to her house, the woman calmly interrupted him, asking, "If you're coming to my house, there's a momo shop nearby - please bring momos with mayonnaise." Caught off guard, the scammer, trying to regain control, awkwardly agreed and hung up. The funny audio has since gone viral, showcasing the woman’s sharp wit and the absurdity of modern scams. Digital Arrest Scam in Bengaluru: Fraudsters Posing As Mumbai Crime Branch Officers Hold Senior Citizen Under 'Digital Arrest' for 7 Days, Dupe INR 1.94 Crore From Victim.

‘Bring Momos with Mayonnaise’: Woman Foils Scammer’s Plot

