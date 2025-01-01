In a heartfelt tribute on January 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following the death of renowned botanist Dr KS Manilal, who passed away at the age of 86 in Kerala’s Thrissur after a prolonged illness. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Padma Awardee and eminent botanist, Dr KS Manilal Ji. His rich work in botany will continue to be a guiding light for generations of upcoming botanists and researchers. He was equally passionate about the history and culture of Kerala. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." Known for his research on the botanical treatise Hortus Malabaricus, Dr Manilal’s work documented the rich plant life of Asia, especially along the western coast of India. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former Prime Minister, Says 'His Wisdom and Humility Were Always Visible'.

Saddened by the demise of Padma Awardee and eminent botanist, Dr. KS Manilal Ji. His rich work in botany will continue to be a guiding light for generations of upcoming botanists and researchers. He was equally passionate about the history and culture of Kerala. My thoughts are… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

