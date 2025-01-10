Former Samajwadi Party (SP) city president Mujiburrahman Bablu died by suicide at his Maulviganj residence in Lucknow on Friday morning. The 10:30 AM incident involved Bablu using his licensed revolver. Moments before his death, Bablu sent a WhatsApp message in a group, saying, “Duaon mein yaad rakhna” (Remember me in your prayers). Struggling with cancer and prolonged mental and physical distress, his decision shocked close associates and neighbours. The Samajwadi Party expressed deep sorrow over his passing, offering condolences to his family. Party workers gathered at his residence as police arrived, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Hyderabad: Woman Assistant Manager of Bank Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Work Pressure.

SP Leader Mujibur Rahman Dies by Suicide in Lucknow

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

