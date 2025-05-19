Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, May 19, launched the e-Zero FIR initiative in Delhi as a pilot project under the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C). Speaking about the pilot project, Shah said that the system will initially cover cases above INR 10 lakh filed at the NCRP or through the helpline 1930. The initiative, introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ I4C, seeks to expedite investigations and clamp down on cybercriminals with unprecedented speed. Amit Shah emphasised that the success of the pilot project will lead to the rollout of this technology across the entire country. Amit Shah Visits AIIMS, Meets 5 Security Men Injured During Anti-Naxal Operations in Chhattisgarh (Watch Videos).

e-Zero FIR Initiative Launched:

Launched as a pilot project in Delhi, the I4C’s new e-Zero FIR initiative will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed at NCRP or 1930 to FIRs, initially above the threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh; The new system, which will drive investigations swiftly cracking down on… pic.twitter.com/PQCyghHbLq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)