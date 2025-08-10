Panic gripped the Lachhiwala Toll Plaza on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway on Saturday evening when a wild elephant suddenly appeared. The animal approached the toll station, knocking down the VIP lane barrier. As a car tried to speed past, the elephant struck it with its trunk, shattering the rear windshield and terrifying the four passengers inside. The elephant then turned towards a white tempo but made no contact. Moments later, it calmly walked back into the forest without causing further harm. The incident disrupted traffic briefly and left commuters stunned, highlighting the frequent human-wildlife encounters in the area. Forest officials have urged motorists to exercise caution in elephant-prone zones, especially during evening hours. Edakochi Elephant Attack: Elephant Brought for Temple Festival in Kerala Runs Amok, Damages Several Vehicles; Banned From Parading for 15 Days (Watch Video).

Elephant Wreaks Havoc at Dehradun–Haridwar Toll Plaza

देहरादून-हरिद्वार राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर स्थित लच्छीवाला टोल प्लाजा पर एक बार फिर हाथी ने टोल प्लाजा पर लगे बैरियर को उठाकर पटक दिया, जिससे वाहन चालकों और टोल कर्मियों में दहशत फैल गई। कुछ दिन पहले भी एक हाथी ने शिव भक्त कांवड़ियों की ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को पलट दिया था।। pic.twitter.com/zmL8GohfFG — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) August 9, 2025

