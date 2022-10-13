In a tragic incident, an elephant that was undergoing treatment at the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary after getting hit by the Rajdhani Express train died on October 12. The accident took place near Khorikotia Railway tracks in the Jorhat District of Assam on Sunday, October 9. This is the third incident that took place on the same day. The train had hit two other elephants on Sunday, October 9. Assam: Wild Elephant Dies Due to Electrocution in Kokrajhar.

Elephant Dies Within 48 Hours:

Female Sub-Adult Elephant Hit by Train:

Train Kills Two Elephants:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)