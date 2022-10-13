In a tragic incident, an elephant that was undergoing treatment at the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary after getting hit by the Rajdhani Express train died on October 12. The accident took place near Khorikotia Railway tracks in the Jorhat District of Assam on Sunday, October 9. This is the third incident that took place on the same day. The train had hit two other elephants on Sunday, October 9. Assam: Wild Elephant Dies Due to Electrocution in Kokrajhar.

Elephant Dies Within 48 Hours:

Another wild #elephant died on October 12, at the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary where it was undergoing treatment. The elephant was hit by the Rajdhani Express train near Khorikotia Railway tracks in Jorhat District of #Assam on Sunday, October 9.@assamforest @cmpatowary pic.twitter.com/iHgAJHgjoF — G Plus (@guwahatiplus) October 13, 2022

Female Sub-Adult Elephant Hit by Train:

A severely injured female sub-adult elephant who had fallen into a stream after got hit by a train has been successfully rescued from Kharikatia TE, Titabor with the help of by Jorhat Forest Division & currently under treatment@CMOfficeAssam@cmpatowary@mkyadava@assamforest pic.twitter.com/zqyHqjLZrq — DFO Jorhat (T) Division (@DfoJorhat) October 11, 2022

Train Kills Two Elephants:

