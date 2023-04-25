The e-passbook facility of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been down for the past few days. Due to this, many users suffered difficulties and shared their grievances on social media. Users complained on Twitter that they haven't been able to get their e-passbooks in the last few days and that the EPFO website and its Umang application's features aren't working. IRCTC Down: Users Purchasing Online Tickets Face Trouble as Indian Railway Ticket Booking Website and Mobile App Suffers Outage.

EPFO Passbook Service Down:

@socialepfo PF passbook not available since last one week. " Inconvenience is regretted" kab tak chkega aesa ? Sabse bekar website h ye govt ka, aaj tak implement nhi hua hai. please focus on this @narendramodi @PMOIndia @socialepfo@LabourMinistry#EPFO #pfpassbook pic.twitter.com/cfBA66kXFl — Yash Kant (@muktikant10) April 25, 2023

E-Passbook Facility Suffers Outage:

Users Complain:

Good initiative, but EPFO paasbook portal and Umang app is always down. Sharing my experience in last 15 days just for one day it worked, afterwards i never seen this working till today. Pls have reliable system first.@byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli @LabourMinistry @AmritMahotsav — Vigurini (@vigurini) April 22, 2023

