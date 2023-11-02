Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to skip his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in the alleged excise policy scam. Instead, he will participate in a road show alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. This development comes nearly six months after the CBI previously questioned Kejriwal concerning the same case. Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon: Delhi CM Responds to Enforcement Directorate's Notice in Connection With Excise Policy Case, Says 'Notice Is Illegal and Politically Motivated'.

CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Appearance

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh today. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/weeUzG0YNL — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)