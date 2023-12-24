The Karnataka High Court recently quashed a case of criminal intimidation and trespass initiated by a woman against her former husband who visited her house to meet their daughter. The man had visited the complainant's house to meet his daughter as per the visitation rights granted to him by the competent court. The court also said that a father attempting to visit his daughter does not amount to house trespass if the mother refuses to comply with visitation rights. The single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna observed while allowing a plea under Section 482 of the CrPC by the petitioner who was charged under sections 504, 506, and 448 of the Indian Penal Code. Karnataka High Court Directs Bike Owner To Pay Compensation Amount Awarded by Tribunal to Deceased's Family, Says 'Pillion Rider Is a Gratuitous Passenger'.

HC on Visitation Rights

