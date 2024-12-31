The Supreme Court recently said that in child custody cases, a father's right to visit his child cannot be enforced at the cost of the child's health and well-being. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale observed while altering interim visitation arrangements made with respect to a child caught in a custody battle between her estranged parents. Earlier, the Madras High Court had ordered the child's mother to bring the child from Madurai to Karur every week so that the father could interact with the child for four hours each Sunday. However, the mother challenged the order, stating that it affected the child's health. Hence, the top court modified this arrangement by asking the father to meet his daughter in Madurai instead, where the mother and daughter resided. Supreme Court Notes India Facing Acute Shortage of Doctors; Directs Medical Counselling Committee To Conduct Special Round of NEET Counselling.

Woman Challenges Madurai HC Order in Supreme Court

Father's right to visit child cannot be at cost of child’s health and well-being: Supreme court Read more: https://t.co/7oEkpnyJo3 pic.twitter.com/JGItdkDWhK — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)