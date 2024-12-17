In a chilling incident in Ghaziabad, the body of a 7-year-old child was discovered in a suitcase near the Gang Canal track in the Niwari police station area today, December 17. Passersby alerted the police after spotting the suitcase on the canal bank, prompting an immediate investigation. The body, believed to be that of a seven-year-old, was found with a plaster-tied hand. Authorities seized the body and sent it for a postmortem at the district hospital. Police suspect that the murder occurred elsewhere, and the body was later dumped near the canal. Investigations are ongoing. Ghaziabad Horror: Former CRPF Constable Flashes at Woman and Her Neighbour, Victim Dies After Getting Run Over by Car While Chasing Him.

7-Year-Old Child’s Body Found in Suitcase in Ghaziabad

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

