A scuffle over a dog defecating ended in a chaos at Vasundhara Sector-2 of Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. A group of men beat up a disabled youth by throwing him on the road. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After the video surfaced, the Ghaziabad police swung into action and registered an FIR against the accused on the victim’s complaint, Mohit Kumar. On the basis of viral video and complaint, the police have started taking further action. Complainant Mohit Kumar told the cops that he had asked the dog’s owner Ketan Sabarwal to make his dog defecate near the railway tracks and not in front of his house. A verbal spat broke between the two after the dog defecated outside Mohit’s house. The owner of the dog Ketan Sabarwal got angry on this matter. It is alleged that the owner of the dog and his companions beat up Mohit Kumar, whose video is going viral on social media. Police officials have registered a complaint in the matter and have launched an investigation. Viral Video: Leopard Enters Residential Building in Kalyan's Chinchpada Area

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)