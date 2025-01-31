A horrific road accident occurred on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway in Ghazipur, as a pickup truck carrying passengers returning from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj collided with a speeding truck. The crash claimed the lives of six people, including two women, two men, and two children, while a dozen others sustained injuries. Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the scene to assess the situation. Ghazipur Bus Fire Videos: Mini Bus Carrying 'Baraatis' Goes Up in Flames After Coming in Contact With High-Tension Wire, At Least Six Burnt to Death.

Pickup Van Returning From Mahakumbh Mela Collides With Truck on Varanasi-Gorakhpur Highway

