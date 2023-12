Ahmedabad, December 13: Four persons, including a couple and their two children, were killed in a road accident after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a wild boar in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday. The officials said that the accident occurred near Fangli village in Santalpur taluka and all the victims were residents of Fangli, Gujarat Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Rolls Over After Hitting Divider in Bid to Save Biker, Terrifying Clip of Incident Surfaces

Police said that the victims included two minor children, a son and a daughter, aged between 12 and 15 years old. The family was en-route to attend a wedding ceremony in Kutch district when the driver lost control of the vehicle upon striking a wild boar crossing the highway. Gujarat Road Accident: Several People Injured After Bus Overturns in Valsad's Sadadvera Area (Watch Video)

The car veered off the road and into a water-filled pit on the roadside, resulting in the incident. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently recovered and transported to a community health center in Santalpur for post-mortem examinations.

