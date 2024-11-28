A shocking incident in Hamirpur has surfaced where a school teacher was publicly beaten by a female student and her family members over allegations of sending obscene messages to students. The incident occurred both inside and outside the school premises and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The teacher was accused of repeatedly harassing several female students with vulgar messages. Unable to bear the harassment, the student and her family took matters into their own hands, thrashing the teacher with slippers in full public view. The viral video shows the teacher being slapped repeatedly while trying to shield himself. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, and further updates are awaited. Muzaffarnagar: PT Teacher Brutally Thrashed With Shoes by Student’s Family After Argument Over Entry At School’s Annual Function, Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Teacher Beaten in Hamirpur

