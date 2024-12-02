In a tragic incident, Harsh Bardhan, a 27-year-old IPS probationer from the 2023 batch, lost his life in a road accident near Hassan on Sunday. The officer was en route to assume his duties as a probationary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Holenarasipur when the incident occurred. The accident took place after a tyre burst caused the police vehicle to veer out of control, crashing into a roadside house. Harsh Bardhan suffered critical injuries, while the driver, identified as Manje Gowda, was also injured. Local residents rushed both victims to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts by medical staff, Bardhan succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday evening. His driver remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment. Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani Accuses IPS Officer Rajkumar Pandiyan of Threatening His Life, Says ‘If I Am Killed, IPS Officer Rajkumar Pandiyan Will Be Responsible for My Death!’.

Probationer IPS Officer, on Way To Take Up First Posting, Killed in Car Accident

