The Allahabad High Court recently said that if minor disputes in marriage are viewed as "cruelty" by courts under divorce law, then many marriages would be at risk of being dissolved. The high court bench of Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Shiv Shanker Prasad observed while directing the judicial separation of an estranged married couple instead of directly allowing a plea for divorce. "If courts were to recognize and act on small disputes or occurrences and read them as completion of ingredients of cruelty, many marriages where parties may not be enjoying best relations may stand exposed to dissolution without any real cruelty being committed," the court stated. Judges in India Work for 14 to 15 Hours a Day, Find It Very Difficult To Maintain Work-Life Balance, Says Justice Prathiba Singh.

HC on Cruelty in Marriage

If small disputes in marriage are viewed as "cruelty" by courts, then many marriages would risk being dissolved: Allahabad High Court Read more here: https://t.co/2TqYAbGcYE pic.twitter.com/s1zAZPEFjZ — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)