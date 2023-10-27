The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently said that being below marriageable age would not deprive a live-in couple of the fundamental right to protection, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The high court bench of Justice Arun Monga said, "It is the bounden duty of the State, as per the Constitutional obligations casted upon it, to protect the life and liberty of every citizen. Right to human life is to be treated on much higher pedestal, regardless of a citizen being minor or a major. Mere fact that petitioners are not of marriageable age in the present case would not deprive them of their fundamental right, as envisaged in Constitution of India, being citizens of India," reports Live Law. The Punjab and Haryana High Court made these observations while hearing a protection plea filed by a live-in couple wherein the boy was major but not of marriageable age. HC on Live-In Relationship: Allahabad High Court Calls Live-In Relationships 'Time Pass', Says It Lacks Stability and Sincerity While Denying Police Protection to Inter-Faith Couple.

