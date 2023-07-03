The Delhi High Court recently said that PoSH Act is applicable even if the complainant and harasser work in different departments. The high court stated that the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 or PoSH Act is applicable even in cases where the complainant and the harasser work in different departments. The division Bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Manoj Jain observed that there is nothing in the PoSH Act that limits its scope only to cases where a woman employee is sexually harassed by another employee working in her own office. The court also noted that if the provisions of the PoSH Act are limited only to the people working in the same departments, then it would strike the very root of the statute, its ethos and philosophy. The Court made the observations while hearing a plea that was filed by an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer challenging a meeting notice issued by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). THE petitioner identified as Dr Sohail Malik was issued notice after an IAS officer filed a complaint alleging that he sexually harassed her. HC on Rape Survivor's Abortion: Chhattisgarh High Court Says Compelling Woman To Continue 'Unwanted Pregnancy' Violates Fundamental Rights, Allows Medical Termination of Pregnancy to Minor Rape Victim.

Delhi High Court on PoSH Act

PoSH Act applicable even if complainant and harasser work in different departments: Delhi High Court Read more here: https://t.co/daLaWVXCil pic.twitter.com/9LjqkeMRax — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)