The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued a challan after a video depicting a Thar being driven in the Chandra River of Lahaul and Spiti went viral on social media. The video prompted action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. SP Mayank Chaudhry confirmed the issuance of the challan and stated that police personnel have been deployed at the location to prevent such offences in the future. Tourist Takes SUV on River Ride to Escape Himachal Pradesh Traffic Jam (Watch Video).

Police Issues Challan

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Challan issued after a video of driving a Thar in Chandra River of Lahaul and Spiti went viral on social media. SP Mayank Chaudhry said, "Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said… pic.twitter.com/V0a4J1sgxv — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)