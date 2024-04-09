Spiritual leader Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati addressed the Hindu New Year 2024, commencing today from the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. He called for the cow to be declared the "Rashtra Mata". "This year, we have made a resolution to declare cow as the 'Rashtra Mata'. We will work towards making cow slaughter a punishable offence," he said. Vikram Samvat 2081 Start Date: When Will The Hindu New Year 2024 Begin? All You Need to Know Hindu Nav Varsh.

Declare Cow As ‘Rashtra Mata’

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Spiritual leader Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati speaks on the Hindu New Year, beginning today from the first day of Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. He says, "... This year we have made a resolution to declare cow as 'Rashtra Mata'. We… pic.twitter.com/yX71JB06ei — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)