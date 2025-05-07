Elon Musk's X has reportedly started rolling out a new iOS update for users, including major user interface changes. The X users have said that the latest version has replaced the "Like" button with a thumbs-up symbol, which is moved to the left-hand side. X's new iOS version also includes visual changes to the view count display. Some users also said they saw a new thumbs-down button for disliking the posts. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Testing New Transparent Voice Mode UI for Grok, Will Let Users To Launch App Directly in Voice Mode.

X iOS App Updated Version Rolled Out to Some Users

BREAKING: Users are reporting that a new update to the iOS version of X is rolling out! The changes include: - ❤️ Like button is changed to a 👍button - Like button is moved to the left-hand side - Visual change to display of view count - Quote-posts are now harder to access -… https://t.co/0oEP0OGO3X pic.twitter.com/ZtbKk1slWW — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 7, 2025

