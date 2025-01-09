Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has sent netizens into a guessing game by releasing a teaser for the upcoming episode of his podcast named "People by WTF". The teaser video showed Kamath interacting with the "mystery" guest in Hindi. Kamath is seen recounting his last meeting with his yet-unnamed guest who, in response, starts laughing as the video cuts off. Netizens are speculating that the "mystery" guest is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some also shares funny memes while reacting to the now-viral teaser. Nikhil Kamath Buys House: Zerodha Co-Founder Buys House Despite Having Strong Opinion on Renting, Comedian Sonali Thakker Desai Reacts.

Nikhil Kamath Drops Teaser of New Episode of His ‘People by WTF’ Podcast

‘Mystery’ Guest Is PM Modi?

is it @narendramodi ji on People by WTF Podcast? — Karnataka Index (@KarnatakaIndex9) January 8, 2025

Hopefully you had discussions with PM on matters regards to taxation. — Denish Ghariwala (@iam_denish) January 8, 2025

What!?! Got Modi ji for the podcast? Superb, when it's releasing?? — Hrithik Soni (@Hrithik24443469) January 8, 2025

