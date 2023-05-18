After four days of intense wrangling, Congress on Thursday early morning finalised Siddaramaiah to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka while D K Shivakumar will become the Deputy Chief Minister. After agreeing to the power sharing formula DK Shivakumar said that “In the larger interest of the party” he accepted the Deputy CM offer. The oath taking ceremony will take place in Bengaluru Kanteerava stadium on Saturday in the presence of Congress leadership. New Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah to Be Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar to Be His Deputy, Say Sources.

DK Shivakumar on Power Sharing Formula

In the larger interest of the party…why not: DK Shivakumar confirms to India Today his becoming new Karnataka Dy CM and Siddaramaiah as new CM https://t.co/zwYuhh9Rcu — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

