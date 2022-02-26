The Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu calls on private schools to develop policies to help underprivileged students; he urges them to include community service in their curriculum. It should be a priority to extend a helping hand to the needy and vulnerable.

Inclusive, equitable & quality education is every child's right: Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu VP urges private schools to come up with policies to help underprivileged students, he calls upon schools to include community service in their curriculum 🔗https://t.co/4xKedxr6Uw pic.twitter.com/Geh3M7pXsv — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 26, 2022

