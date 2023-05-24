RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday spoke about the domestic growth scenario. Speaking about the domestic growth rate, Das said that for the year that has just ended which is 2022-23, the estimates are that it will be 7 percent. However, he said that there is a possibility that it could be even more. "The data will come at the end of this month, according to all recent trends, it will not be a surprise if the GDP growth of last year comes slightly above 7 percent," the RBI governor added. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Lays Foundation Stone for Greenfield Data Centre, Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

