The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will organise the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF). The14-day trade fair will be organised at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from November 14 to 27. Notably, the first 5 days reserved for businessmen-to-businessmen sale. The entry time will be between 9 am and 5.30 pm. Over 3,000 exhibitors will be participating in the fair. Exhibtors from nine foreign countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal and UAE will also be participating in the event.

The trade fair is returning after a gap of oenyear due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be organised over an area of 70,000 sq metre. Revamped exhibition halls are being prepared at the Pragati Maidan. The ITPO in a tweet said, "IITF is all set to welcome you all as the much awaited Trade Fair is back! Both of our focus states offer unique forms of art and crafts experience."

Tweet By ITPO:

IITF is all set to welcome you all as the much awaited Trade Fair is back! Both of our focus states offer unique forms of art and crafts experience. #ReliveIITF #tradefair #pragatimaidan pic.twitter.com/JL86AxmRhc — ITPO (@ITPODesk) November 12, 2021

