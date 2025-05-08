Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has reportedly issued strict directives to boost airport security nationwide. According to reports, all passengers will now undergo Secondary Ladder Point Checks (SLPC) before boarding. Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned across all airports as a precautionary measure. Air Marshal will be deployed at critical locations to further monitor and secure airport operations. Airlines and airport authorities have been instructed to remain on high alert. These enhanced security measures come amid Pakistan’s attempted strikes on Indian territories. Pakistan Military Targets Jammu Using Loitering Munitions, Indian Air Defence Guns Firing Back Amid Sirens and Blackout.

Airport Security Tightened Nationwide

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures. All passengers at all airports will undergo Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC). Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned. Air Marshal will be… — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

