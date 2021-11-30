The bareheaded photoshoot of a Pakistani Model at Kartarpur Gurdwara has stirred a controversy and hurt the sentiments of Sikh community worldwide. India had summoned Pakistani Charge d’Affaires to express deep concerns over the incident. India also expects Pakistan to sincerely investigate the matter and take actions against those involved, said an official statement. Scroll down to read full statement. Offensive Photoshoot by Pakistani Model at Kartarpur Gurdwara Annoys Sikh Community, Designer Too Slammed Online.

India Summons Pakistani Charge d’Affaires Over Offensive Photoshoot At Kartarpur Gurudwara:

#KartarPurSahib: India summoned Pakistani Charge d’Affaires to convey deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, #Kartarpur by a Pakistani model.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/A5fodBHExg — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) November 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)