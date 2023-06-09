EAM S Jaishankar on Thursday ruled out the possibility of India joining NATO. Jaishankar said, "NATO template doesn't apply to India. His statement came after the US House panel suggested India should be included in NATO. The Indian Foreign Minister also said that "The Atlantic Treaty seems like the only prism through which the US looks at the world". He further said that the NATO template doesn't apply to India. A video of Jaishankar ruling out the possibility of India joining NATO has also gone viral on social media. S Jaishankar Praises PM Narendra Modi, Says People Elected a Prime Minister Who Can Provide Food to Whole of Europe and America (Watch Video).

S Jaishankar Rules Out Possibility

"The Atlantic Treaty seems like the only prism through which the US looks at the world. On reality, NATO template doesn't apply to India". ~ Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has ruled out the possibility of joining US led NATO+. — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) June 8, 2023

NATO Template Doesn't Apply to India

Nato "template doesn't apply to India", says EAM Jaishankar on US house panel suggesting India should be included in Nato + pic.twitter.com/CjLpdi1mcY — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 8, 2023

