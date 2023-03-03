The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday advised people and medical practitioners to avoid the prescription of antibiotics to the increasing patients of with seasonal fever, cold & cough. In a notice shared on Twitter, IMA said that is a sudden spike in fever cases in India. "It is common to have a seasonal cold or cough during October to February period, because of influenza and other viruses," IMA said in the notice. What Is Adenovirus? Seven Children Die of Respiratory Infection in West Bengal; Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures of Flu-Like Illness.

Avoid Antibiotics, Says IMA:

