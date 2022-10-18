Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to Inaugurate ASMI machine pistol at DefExpo 2022 tomorrow. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army have jointly developed India's first indigenous 9mm Machine Pistol 'ASMI'. It is in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India. It not only replaces the ageing 9 mm carbine which is currently in use by the armed forces but also aimed at modernising the armoury of the Central Armed Police Forces and State Police Forces. DefExpo 2022: DRDO To Showcase 430 Strategic, Tactical Weapon Systems in Gujarat

ASMI to be Inaugurated by PM Modi:

Indigenously-developed ASMI machine pistol showcased in the India pavilion, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at DefExpo-2022. The weapon has been developed by Indian Army officer Lt Col Prasad Bansod & a DRDO lab in 14 months' time. pic.twitter.com/eHjNN2klf0 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

