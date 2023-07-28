IndiGo was fined Rs 30 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday. According to reports, the airline has also received a show-cause notice from the DGCA. In accordance with the established regulations and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) criteria, the DGCA has ordered IndiGo to amend its paperwork and operating procedures. In the course of six months this year, Indigo Airlines has had four tail strike occurrences on A321 aircraft. Bengaluru-Ahmedabad Flight Tail Strike Incident: DGCA Suspends Licenses of IndiGo Pilots After Tail Strike Incident During Landing at Ahmedabad Airport.

DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Penalty on Indigo Airlines

DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on IndiGo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines: DGCA pic.twitter.com/9n2tHMtKjQ — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

