A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a woman reaching a police station with garland and sweets to thank officials for finding her son's stolen bike. The incident occurred at Khajrana police station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday evening, January 2. In the viral clip, a woman, along with her family, is seen reaching the police station with drums, sweets, and garlands as she thanks police officials for recovering her son's stolen bike. The viral video shows the teary-eyed woman offering sweets and garlands to the police officials and thanking them for finding her son's hard-earned bike after two months of intense search.

Woman Thanks Cops for Finding Son's Stolen Bike

