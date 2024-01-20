Israel on Saturday reportedly carried out an airstrike on a car in Lebanon's Tyre. An Israeli drone targeted a car passing through the Tyre region in Southern Lebanon on Saturday, local media reported. A video has surfaced that showed the car turning into a ball of flame. It is unclear who were the passengers of the targeted vehicle. More details are awaited. Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Vows to Wage War Against Israel if It Expands Attacks on Lebanon.

Israel Reportedly Strikes Car

BREAKING: Targeted strike on a car in southern Lebanon — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 20, 2024

Targeted Strike on Car

