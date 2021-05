Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable Rahul Khosla was seen playing the tune of the famous song 'Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge' on Mandolin which he dedicated to the Corona Warriors for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The corona warriors include doctors, paramedics, policemen, sanitation workers, and others engaged in different duties in the fight against the COVID-19.

