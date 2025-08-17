A horrific case of road rage in Jaipur’s Murlipura area shocked residents on Saturday after a Scorpio driver brutally ran over a man following a heated altercation. The incident began when a Scorpio collided with another car, leading to a dispute. The SUV driver allegedly smashed the other vehicle’s glass, drawing a crowd that soon began assaulting him. Attempting to flee, he drove recklessly into bystanders, striking three men. Tragically, one victim, Shekhar, fell in front of the Scorpio. CCTV footage shows the driver mercilessly running over him twice to move his vehicle, killing Shekhar instantly. The chaos gripped the locality until police arrived and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of unintentional murder has been registered against the accused driver. Ghaziabad Expressway Stunt Turns Deadly: 2 Bikers Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Head-On Crash; Chilling Video of Accident Surfaces.

Jaipur Road Rage (Disturbing Visuals)

#JaipurNews:Second hit-and-run case reported.A speeding Scorpio ran over a labourer named Chandrashekhar after clash post accident.Trying to flee the driver crushed a pedestrian.CCTV footage shows the Scorpio occupants smashing another car's windows before running over the crowd pic.twitter.com/4R3lmXSQxI — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) August 17, 2025

